A man has been detained after armed police officers attended an incident in Cardiff Bay.

The area near Britannia Quay was cordoned off during the police operation and investigation.

The officers were called to Assembly Square at 08:30BST on September 22.

Armed officers and the Welsh Ambulance Service Hazardous Area Response Team were also deployed as a precautionary measure.

The force has thanked the public for their co-operation while officers deal with the incident.