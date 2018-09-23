Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The weekend-long events include a family bubble rave

A group of 80 bubble artists are attempting to break world records at the World Bubble Festival 2018.

The event will be attended by Guinness World Book of Records officials at Galeri and Caernafon Castle, Gwynedd, on Sunday.

More than 1,300 people were expected to attend the three-day Bubble Daze conference this weekend, running in conjunction to the record bid.

Events include bubble artist shows, a family "bubble rave" and science shows.

Square bubbles, bubble tornadoes, bubble puppets and exploding bubbles will feature in the acts.

Organiser of the Bubble Daze conference said: "We want to celebrate the art of creating bubbles not only for their scientific qualities, but also the entertaining and mesmerising qualities of bubble art performances."

They will attempt to break the world record for the largest number of people to create giant bubbles in one place and the greatest number of people to produce multiple bubbles.