Image copyright Helen Dando Image caption An incident on the road in 2016 where Mrs Dando fears someone will be killed if the speed limit is not reduced

The speed limit on a "dangerous" stretch road must be reduced before somebody dies, a campaigner has said.

Helen Dando has recorded 18 crashes on the A4093 near Gilfach Goch in 2017-18 - with three taking place in one day.

But she claims Rhondda council will not reduce the 60mph (96kph) limit as it would cost too much.

"I'm just afraid if I don't try and do something...somebody will die," she said. The council has been asked to comment.

"The road is so dangerous that we probably get accidents about every six to eight weeks," said Mrs Dando, who lives close to the bend in the road.

"We've had three accidents in one day, we've had two accidents in one day...fortunately there hasn't been another vehicle involved coming the other way, but its just a matter of time, I think, until we have a fatality here."

The road's speed limit is set at 40mph (64kph), but then turns to 60mph (96kph) before reducing to 30mph (48kph) about an hour's journey from where Mrs Dando lives.

Image caption Helen Dando said that she was told that the council's crash records did not match her own

In 2017, Mrs Dando noted 15 incidents, and so far in 2018 she has recorded three, keeping in contact with the police to pass on information.

But she said while the road had been recently resurfaced she had failed to get the council to lower the speed limit as her accident statistics did not match those held by the council.

Mrs Dando said Rhondda council had only logged three accidents in 2017, which she believes is because a crash is only recorded if someone is treated by paramedics.

She claims she was told by the council reducing the speed limit would cost £5,000.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The bend in the A4093 near Gilfach Goch, where the speed limit is 60mph

"I'm really concerned because obviously it's right outside my property," she said.

"I've got friends and family that are coming in and out and I'm just afraid that if I don't try and do something about it, I'm going to regret not having tried to do something about it if somebody gets really badly injured, or worse still, if somebody dies."

"An accident is an accident. So I just thought, well am I wasting my time? I just don't know what to do now about it", she said.

"My argument was, well what's a life worth?"

Rhondda council are yet to respond to BBC Wales' request for a comment.