Galeri Caernarfon reopens with cinema screens
- 21 September 2018
An arts complex is Gwynedd has officially reopened following the completion of a multimillion pound overhaul seven years in the planning.
Galeri in Caernarfon now has two cinema screens, along with a new exhibition space and reception.
There has not been a dedicated cinema in Caernarfon since the Majestic cinema closed in 1984.
To mark the reopening, the centre is hosting an evening with actor Rhys Ifans later talking about his career.