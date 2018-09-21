Image copyright Facebook Image caption Rhian DeSouza admitted two charges of making indecent photographs of a child

A primary school head teacher has been taken off the Sex Offenders' Register one week after admitting making indecent photographs of a child.

Rhian DeSouza, 43, has been suspended from Ysgol Gymraeg Gellionnen in Clydach, near Swansea, since August.

The order to sign the register was made at Swansea Crown Court where she was given a two-year community order.

But a judge has since removed the order, saying it should only be imposed if the child is under 16-years-old.

The subject of the photographs was a 16-year-old girl who was not a pupil at DeSouza's school.

The court heard after the girl turned 16 they had begun a consensual sexual relationship.

'Anomaly of the law'

However, in June the girl's mother found out about the relationship and reported it to the police.

The court heard the girl had taken two intimate photographs of herself on Snapchat and sent them to DeSouza.

The hearing was told it was an "anomaly of the law" that DeSouza could have a lawful sexual relationship with the girl and not have intimate photographs of her, but the judge said she should have known having them was illegal.

She admitted two charges and, as well as receiving the two-year community order, she was ordered to do 25 days rehabilitation training, 200 hours unpaid work and was issued with a sexual harm prevention order.