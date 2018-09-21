Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There were no Welsh names in the top ten across Wales, but in some areas they are nonetheless very popular

No Welsh names made it into the top ten of most popular baby names across the country in 2017, according to official statistics.

Oliver and Olivia remained the most popular baby names for the whole of the country, but Welsh names were not out of fashion everywhere.

Efa was the top girls' name in Gwynedd, while Hari was the most popular name for boys in the north-western county.

In Powys, mid Wales, Ffion topped the list of girls' names.

Further down the list, Osian came in at number 22 in the top 100 of baby names in Wales. Elis was ranked 44th and Rhys 52nd.

Among other Welsh girls' names, Seren came in at 33 and Mali was at 41.

Oliver has topped the list for boys' names in Wales since 2013, while Olivia replaced Amelia in 2016 - the Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows.

Amelia was still a popular choice in 2017, coming in at number two, while for boys Noah was the second most popular.

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. How popular is your name? * The ONS does not include baby names with a count of two or less in England and Wales to protect the confidentiality of individuals.

The top 10 girls names in Wales were: Olivia, Amelia, Ava, Isla, Ella, Emily, Sophia, Evie, Mia and Poppy.

Oliver, Noah, Jacob, George, Theo, Jack, Charlie, Leo, Alfie and Harry made the boys' top 10.