A doctor has appeared in court accused of trying to get a 15-year-old girl to send him an indecent image of herself.

Dr Jonathan Bainbridge, 39, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court charged with one count of causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child aged 13 to 17 in Conwy on 26 March 2017.

Dr Bainbridge, of Cathedral Road in Cardiff, did not enter a plea.

He will appear at the city's crown court next month.

He was released on unconditional bail until his next court appearance.