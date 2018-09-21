Image copyright @DPP_Towy_NPT Image caption An empty car was swept down a river in Carmarthenshire

Heavy rain and strong winds have resulted in travel disruption and flood warnings across Wales.

Storm Bronagh saw the greatest wind speed in the UK recorded in Wales, with gusts of 61mph (100km/h) at Mumbles Head near Swansea.

Sennybridge in Powys had 56.4mm (2.2in) of rain and there are multiple flood warnings and alerts.

Flooding and fallen trees have closed roads and hit rail services, with surface water still an issue.

In Cynghordy, Carmarthenshire, a car was swept down a river on Thursday, but no-one was inside.

Skip Twitter post by @DPP_Towy_NPT Several calls received today due to the incredible weather conditions. Including this report of a car floating down a river in Cynghordy. Stay safe and only make essential journeys in this weather... And don't cross flooded fords.. Fortunately no one was in this vehicle. pic.twitter.com/NZrgfumEXy — DPP Towy NPT (@DPP_Towy_NPT) September 20, 2018 Report

Brecon Road in Merthyr Tydfil is closed in both directions and there is flooding on the A483 at Beulah in Powys and the A5152 Grosvenor Road in Wrexham.

The A487 Dyfi Bridge is closed in both directions at Machynlleth.

Arriva Trains Wales has suspended services between Carmarthen and Pembroke Dock, Carmarthen to Milford Haven and Carmarthen to Fishguard Habour due to a tree on the line.

There were more than 80 flood-related calls to the fire services across Wales, with the south Wales valleys most affected.