Image caption The new specialist centre is set to create new jobs in Wrexham

A new specialist centre for aircraft materials is creating up to 50 new jobs in Wrexham.

Belgian firm Solvay, which operates out of the town's industrial estate, is expanding its operation to produce adhesives, surfacing films and lightning strike protection.

Solvay is a global chemical and advanced materials manufacturer.

It already employs about 200 people in Wrexham in its carbon fibre composites division.

The firm said it is growing in response to the increase in production of commercial aircraft, and opening a new facility which can manufacture the specialist materials needed by the aerospace industry.

The new centre will be automated to help meet the demand.

Solvay, whose clients include Airbus, Boeing and Bombardier, said it expected up to 50 new jobs will be created, with posts in production, laboratory, warehousing and maintenance.