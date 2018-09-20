Image caption Cardiff council workers removed racist slogans after they appeared in Grangetown in March

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after far-right graffiti and flyposters were daubed on buildings in Cardiff.

The teenager, from Cheltenham, is being questioned on suspicion of conspiracy to incite racial hatred and conspiracy to commit arson.

He was arrested by officers from the Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit (WECTU).

Swastikas, the slogan "Nazi Zone" and offensive posters caused outrage when they appeared in Grangetown in March.

WECTU said there had been a series of incidents of extreme right-wing graffiti and flyposting at a number of locations in the Cardiff area in March to coincide with a planned peace event.

However, it said its officers and South Wales Police had been investigating cases of racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage dating back to October.

There have been other incidents at the Senedd, Millennium Centre and Cardiff University's buildings, WECTU added.

Det Supt Jim Hall said: "The incidents appeared to support an extreme right-wing ideology and suggested links to several known extreme right-wing groups.

"Extremism will not be tolerated within our communities and appropriate action has been taken to address any concerns and risks identified."