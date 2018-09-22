Image caption Jo Ashburner Farr doesn't think Brexit will have an impact on her flag-making business

"My opinion hasn't changed. I believe Brexit is still the right thing to do, if we can get our act together and get it organised."

Before the referendum, surveys suggested the majority of businesses wanted the UK to remain in the EU and some major employers in Wales such as Airbus have issued stark warnings about the future.

But Jo Ashburner Farr, founder of social enterprise Red Dragon Flagmakers, Clydach near Swansea, voted Leave.

She is one of three business people who told BBC Wales they saw a bright future for their companies post-Brexit.

"I believe that the UK should be autonomous," said Ms Ashburner Farr, who said that businesses could thrive away from the noise and drama surrounding Brexit in the political sphere.

"We led the last industrial revolution and I believe we're strong enough and the 'Make it British' brand is big enough to be able to be a standalone unit.

"Geographically, we'll always be part of Europe, but I believe the world's a bigger place and we need to expand our horizons to survive.

"I don't think that Brexit will have an impact on our business, negatively or positively. We are growing. We're getting orders from all over the world."

'I'm relishing what lies ahead'

Image copyright Caws Cenarth Image caption Carwyn Adams voted Remain but now sees a bright future for the food industry post-Brexit

Caws Cenarth is a family cheese-making business set up in 1987. These days it is run by Carwyn Adams.

While he voted Remain, he said he felt "more optimistic about the future than ever".

"It's a particularly encouraging time for food businesses to invest, as there is an evident sense of patriotism creeping in since the Brexit vote," he said.

"I think the weaker pound has really sparked interest in export again and although we are very small exporters, I feel this is something we may really be able to capitalise on post-Brexit and help us get more good British brands established in export markets.

"No doubt it will be a very different climate [after Brexit] with all sorts of legalities, eg for importing supplies... and it will be tough for certain industries, but in our industry I can only think it's a good."

"I have accepted that Brexit is upon us and I'm really relishing what lies ahead."

'There are great opportunities for us in Africa'

Image copyright Dawnus Image caption Andy Peters (centre) at the opening of a school with community leaders in the town of Bumbuna in Sierra Leone

Andy Peters is the international director of Swansea-based construction firm Dawnus, which employs 700 people.

He personally voted Remain, but he is optimistic about life after the EU from the company's perspective.

The company has been expanding its work in west Africa, including a railway and dam projects.

"Our work overseas is probably helped by Brexit because the UK government is recognising that in the long run there could be great opportunities in Africa.

"It doesn't require us to leave the EU to go for these opportunities, but Brexit is acting as a catalyst.

"The weaker pound has made us very competitive on foreign projects. That will favour our competitiveness in Africa."