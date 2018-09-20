Image caption Wrexham Maelor hospital saw 5,190 patients at A&E in August

It is the worst accident and emergency unit performance of any hospital in Wales on record.

Fewer than half the patients attending Wrexham Maelor Hospital's A&E are being seen within a four hour target - just 49.7%.

Neighbouring Glan Clwyd Hospital hit its own record low in August's figures - only 52.9% were treated, transferred or discharged in time.

Both hospitals have struggled with the targets over a number of years.

Since January, A&E at Wrexham and Glan Clwyd have been consistently the worst performing Welsh hospitals against the four-hour target.

Over the summer, a coroner warned that lives were being put at risk after the case of a patient who spent five hours waiting outside Wrexham Maelor in an ambulance.

The latest figures came despite fewer emergency patients being seen than in the previous August.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said its emergency department at Wrexham Maelor was "currently extremely busy".

A spokeswoman added: "Patients who do not need full emergency hospital treatment are urged to seek appropriate advice and care from other NHS services, including our minor injuries units, local pharmacists or by calling NHS Direct Wales on 0845 46 47."

The Welsh Government has been asked for comment about the performance at the two hospitals.

Overall, there were improvements in A&E targets for Wales in August in both the four and 12-hour targets.

On the general picture, it said hard-working NHS staff continued to deliver high-quality care during the busy summer months.

A spokesman added: "We are making progress in cutting waiting times for scheduled care, with the percentage of patients waiting less than 26 weeks from referral to treatment in its best position since July 2013.

"The number of patients waiting longer than the target time for diagnostic and therapy services decreased this month and both are notably lower than this time last year.

"For urgent cancer cases 38% more patients started treatment in target time compared with the same 12 month period five years ago."

He added that in the short term, it had invested £30m to cut waiting times further and in the long term recognised the need to transform the way services were delivered.

Analysis by Owain Clarke, BBC Wales health correspondent

By our calculation, this is the worst performance for any major emergency department in Wales since the records began in 2009.

Remember the target is that almost all patients - 95% - should spend no more than four hours in A&E.

The figures show a steady and substantial decline in these key A&E figures at both Wrexham Maelor and Glan Clwyd hospitals over a number of years.

This is at a health board which has been in the spotlight after being put in special measures by the Welsh Government three years ago.

In comparison, almost 90% of patients spent less than four hours in A&E at the best performing hospitals in the Royal Glamorgan hospital in Llantrisant and at Wales' biggest emergency unit - the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.