Image copyright Family handout Image caption Luke Harper (middle) with his brothers Jayden and Reon

A seemingly fit and healthy man died from a cardiac arrest at home, a pre-inquest hearing was told.

Luke Harper, 22, was found dead by his grandmother in Neyland, Pembrokeshire, days after being treated at hospital.

Mr Harper's parents claim he would not have died had he not been sent home from Haverfordwest's Withybush Hospital after coughing up blood.

A Hywel Dda health board spokesman said previously it was keen to speak to Mr Harper's family.

At the hearing in Milford Haven on Thursday, coroner Mark Layton confirmed Mr Harper had died from a cardiac arrest and said he hopes to hold a full inquest in January.

Image caption Luke Harper's family want to know exactly how the 22-year-old died

A toxicology report showed there was medically-prescribed diazepam, cannabis and alcohol in Mr Harper's blood, the coroner said.

Mr Harper's family have said they want answers about his death.

Mr Layton asked the family to write down all their questions and send them to him within 21 days.

He told them he has had some of Mr Harper's blood preserved to be sent to a haematologist in Manchester.

In a previous statement, Joe Teape, director of operations for Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: "We wish to express our sincere condolences to the patient's family on their loss.

"We are unable to comment on individual patient cases, however we are keen to meet with the family to listen to their concerns and we will fully comply with the coroner's inquest process."