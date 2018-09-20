Image caption Plans for the Nant Llesg were discussed by council members

An appeal against a decision to reject plans for a new opencast mine in Caerphilly county has been thrown out.

Mining firm Miller Argent wanted to open Nang Llesg mine near Rhymney, pledging up to 240 full-time jobs and a £13m annual investment.

But Caerphilly council rejected it in 2015 on the grounds of visual impact.

Miller Argent launched an appeal following the decision but the Planning Inspectorate has closed the case as questions were not answered in time.

In a letter to the firm, Inspector Philip Thompson said its failure to provide a completed "environmental statement" by 6 September meant the "only option" open was to dismiss the appeal.

Haf Elgar, director of Friends of the Earth Cymru, welcomed the news and said: "Old King Coal has had his day in Wales - and this marks the end of new opencast coal mines."