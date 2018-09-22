Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wyn Davies won 36 caps for Wales between 1963 and 1973

Wales football legend Wyn Davies will return to his hometown of Caernarfon for a heroes welcome.

A plaque to mark the birthplace of the 6ft 2 striker, known as Wyn The Leap, will be unveiled on Saturday to mark his achievements.

A special ceremony will also take place at The Oval stadium ahead of Caernarfon Town's game against Llanelli.

Davies, who won 36 caps for Wales, played for Newcastle United, Manchester City, and Bolton Wanderers.

Organiser Alun Davies said: "Wyn is without doubt the greatest sportsman to come from Caernarfon.

"Not only is he a legend here in his hometown, but he's still a popular figure with Newcastle United fans having been part of their 1969 Fairs Cup winning side.

"I wanted to do something to honour his achievements while he was still alive - and show him how much he is highly thought of still."

Davies, who now lives in Bolton, will also be the guest of honour at the Caernarfon Town's club house after the match, where a large photograph of him will be unveiled.