Image copyright mac morgan

A Gwent County league football club are preparing to compete in the FAW Youth Cup - despite not having a youth side.

The non-existent Ynysddu Welfare Youth side have been drawn away to face Briton Ferry on 7 October.

Yet rather than cancel the fixture, the club's appeal for players has had responses from as far as Essex and Northern Ireland.

Club secretary Ben Murphy said: "We want to play but there's a chance some of the lads will never have met!"

The club were stunned to see they were included in Tuesday night's cup draw for the first round given they do not have a youth team.

Skip Twitter post by @ynyswelfare Breaking news. Our youth team have been drawn away to Briton Ferry in the welsh youth cup!!! We don’t have a youth team but we are in the cup 😂😂 god knows how that’s happened — Ynysddu Welfare FC (@ynyswelfare) September 18, 2018 Report

Once they decided to try and fulfil the fixture, their appeal for players on social media had attracted so much reaction that the club's newly-formed youth side was registered by Gwent County FA within just 24 hours.

"It's the biggest competition at this level in Wales so we thought 'let's try our best," said Mr Murphy, also first team manager.

Cardiff City and Swansea City are among the sides that compete for the FAW Youth Cup, the biggest youth competition in Wales.

"The last 24 hours have been crazy," added Mr Murphy.

"We've had clubs offering players who are not signed at youth level and we've contacted colleges so we're confident we will be able to put out a side."

Image copyright FAW Image caption The FAW Youth Cup has run since 1990 and this season features 62 teams

Despite offers from far and wide, the club has 14 players from the local area confirmed for the date.

However whether they can pull off a cup shock remains to be seen.

"Three of the lads are involved with the club but the rest... we don't really know them," said Mr Murphy.

"We want to do the trophy justice and be as competitive as we can. But just getting a side out that day will be an achievement in itself."

Skip Twitter post by @bflafcyouth So after drawing a team who didn’t have a team in the Welsh Cup it now looks like we have a cup tie! Well done @ynyswelfare for your efforts hopefully a big crowd and a great game on October 7th👏🏻⚽️🔴🏆 — BFLAFCYOUTH (@bflafcyouth) September 20, 2018 Report

It is not yet clear why the FAW included the club in the competition for the first time this season. They have been contacted for comment by the BBC.