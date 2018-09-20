Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gordon Langkilde in action against Wales at a previous World Rugby Sevens Series event

Samoa rugby player Gordon Langkilde has pleaded guilty to assault charges after a brawl involving members of the Wales Sevens team.

The incident occurred after Wales' Rugby World Cup Sevens win over Samoa on 22 July in the United States.

Tom Williams suffered a broken nose and cheekbone while Luke Morgan and Ben Roach also suffered facial injuries.

Langkilde, 22, must pay compensation to the victims and withdraw from playing all rugby for a year.

He has also been ordered to write a letter of apology to the victims, complete 100 hours community service, donate $2,500 (£1,900) to charity and complete an anger management course.

World Rugby - the game's governing body - has suspended Langkilde while it carries out its own investigation.

The brawl broke out as players walked down the tunnel of AT&T Park in San Francisco following Wales' 24-19 victory.

Williams had scored the match-winning try in extra time but was forced to miss the following day's competition due to his injuries.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tom Williams missed the final day of competition at the Rugby World Cup Sevens due to his injuries.

Langkilde pleaded guilty to two misdemeanour counts of assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and is now permitted to leave the US.

He had previously denied two criminal counts of battery and one of assault, and was prohibited from leaving the country.

No Wales players were sanctioned following the incident.