Warnings issued as rain and wind set for parts of Wales
- 20 September 2018
Heavy rain has been forecast to hit most parts of Wales on Thursday with persistent downpours set to bring the risk of flooding.
The Met Office said up to 60mm (2.4in) of rain could fall up until 22:00 BST and has issued a yellow "be aware" warning.
Localised flooding is possible, and journey times on the roads and rail could be lengthened.
A wind warning for south, mid and north east Wales will be in force from 18:00.