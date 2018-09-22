Image copyright PA

One of the world's most famous locomotives is set to steam into Wales as part of a UK-wide tour.

Large crowds are expected to flock to see the Flying Scotsman, which call past Prestatyn and Colwyn Bay before heading to Holyhead on its journey.

It will be the first time the engine has visited north Wales since the 1990s.

But detailed timetables are not being been released due to concerns spectators may trespass on the line.

Bob Gwynne, of the National Railway Museum, said the engine was a "powerful symbol of the steam age".

The historic engine, which retired from service in 1963 and was later bought by north Wales businessman Alan Pegler, started on a tour of the UK in April following a £4.1m refurbishment.

It will start its latest leg of its UK-wide journey at Crewe at 10.30 BST, heading to Chester before continuing its journey along the north Wales coast on Saturday.

When it arrives the Scotsman will stay at Holyhead for three hours before making a return journey.

Mr Gwynne said: "It's arguably the most famous steam train in the world. It's great that it's coming to north Wales, especially given Alan Pegler's links to it.

"The last time it was in north Wales was in Llangollen 1994 and I remember the huge crowds that turned out to see it.

"I went to see it for the first time when I was eight - and its one of those things that stays with you for life.

"It'll be a day to remember for many."

The famous Flying Scotsman

