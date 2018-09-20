Image caption Dr Mark Baker has been fighting for Gwrych Castle since he was a schoolboy

A man who led a campaign to save a 19th Century castle has received recognition from the prime minister.

Dr Mark Baker, 33, from Abergele, has championed Gwrych castle for 22 years.

Aged just 13, he formed Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust to raise awareness of its history including direct links to the Royal family and housing Jewish refugee children during World War Two.

The trust bought the castle this year and plan is to restore and open it to the public.

Dr Baker said it was "a great honour and rather humbling" to be chosen for the Point of Light award.

He added: "I hope that this will encourage others to volunteer and protect their local culture and built environment."

He is the 1,006th winner of the Points of Light award which honours shining examples of volunteering across the UK.

Image caption The castle has now been bought by a trust set up by Dr Baker

In a letter to Dr Baker, Prime Minister Theresa May wrote: "From launching the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust at just 13 years old, to finally receiving the keys to the castle this year, your remarkable determination and years of campaigning have saved an important part of local history.

"I wish you all the very best with the restoration works which will preserve the castle for generations to come."