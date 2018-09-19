Image copyright earth.nullschool.net Image caption Storm Ali is expected to bring high winds and heavy rain up until the weekend

Storm Ali will bring high winds to parts of Wales on Wednesday, with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning.

As the storm crosses the north of the British Isles, parts of North West Wales are expected to be hit by 50-60mph winds.

A yellow "be aware" warning has been issued by the Met Office, lasting until 22:00 BST on Wednesday.

Damage to buildings, falling trees and flying debris are possible.

#StormAli is bringing strong winds and rain to parts the UK today. The strongest winds are currently blowing across Northern Ireland and northwest Wales where gusts are reaching 55-65 mph 🌬️🍃 pic.twitter.com/8whT4g3QCx — Met Office (@metoffice) September 19, 2018

Ferries between Holyhead and Dublin were cancelled earlier due to the strength of the wind.

There are mixed weather forecasts for the coming days. Please make sure you check our online sailing updates for all the latest information regarding your sailing before you leave home. https://t.co/PRGoJPXrze pic.twitter.com/7r07YAxyiQ — Irish Ferries (@Irish_Ferries) September 19, 2018

Separate yellow warnings for strong winds and heavy rain have also been issued for Wales for Thursday and Friday bringing the possibility of travel disruption and power cuts.

The worst of the conditions caused by Storm Ali, the first named storm of 2018, are expected to affect Northern Ireland and Scotland.

