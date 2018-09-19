Two yellow warnings for strong winds issued for Wales
Storm Ali will bring high winds to parts of Wales on Wednesday, with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning.
As the storm crosses the north of the British Isles, parts of North West Wales are expected to be hit by 50-60mph winds.
A yellow "be aware" warning has been issued by the Met Office, lasting until 22:00 BST on Wednesday.
Damage to buildings, falling trees and flying debris are possible.
Ferries between Holyhead and Dublin were cancelled earlier due to the strength of the wind.
Separate yellow warnings for strong winds and heavy rain have also been issued for Wales for Thursday and Friday bringing the possibility of travel disruption and power cuts.
The worst of the conditions caused by Storm Ali, the first named storm of 2018, are expected to affect Northern Ireland and Scotland.
Weather warning colours explained
- Yellow: Severe weather expected. Plan ahead thinking about possible travel delays, or the disruption of day-to-day activities
- Amber: Be prepared for disruption. Increased likelihood of bad weather, which could potentially disrupt plans and possibly cause travel delays, road and rail closures, interruption to power and the potential risk to life and property
- Red: Extreme weather expected. Take action to keep yourself and others safe. Widespread damage, travel and power disruption and risk to life is likely. Avoid dangerous areas and follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities