Image copyright Martin Loader/Geograph Image caption The bear had stood at the entrance of the now closed Cambrian Woollen Mill for more than 15 years

A wooden grizzly bear blamed for causing a crash after a driver thought it was real could become a landmark in a town again.

The Welsh Government ordered the 10ft-high statue be removed from the A48 just outside Llanwrtyd Wells, Powys, in June, stating it was a road hazard.

Despite a campaign to save the bear, it has been lying at the side of the road with its back to traffic ever since.

The town council now hopes to re-erect it as a landmark in the town.

Carved from a tree trunk, the bear had marked the entrance to the now-closed Cambrian Woollen Mill for more than 15 years.

Image caption The 10ft bear was accused of frightening drivers

But it was claimed it caused a crash when a driver thought it was real and swerved and so the Welsh Government set a deadline for its removal.

Councillors originally treated the removal order as a joke as the town also has a huge sculpture of a red kite in the centre.

Finally the Welsh Government reached an agreement with the owner to move the bear to where it could still be seen but not be a hazard.

Three months on and the statue remains lying near the road.

Image copyright Chris Prichard Image caption The bear lying at the side of the road

Councillors are expected to discuss a plan to move it to Dolwen Field on the edge of the town in time for a Picnic in the Park fundraising event planned there for the end of the month.

The land was donated to the council and it wants to build a running and cycling track there as well as other improvements.

"It would be nice to get the bear there too," said town councillor Peter James.