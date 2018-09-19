Llanwrtyd Wells 'scare' bear statue could be re-erected
A wooden grizzly bear blamed for causing a crash after a driver thought it was real could become a landmark in a town again.
The Welsh Government ordered the 10ft-high statue be removed from the A48 just outside Llanwrtyd Wells, Powys, in June, stating it was a road hazard.
Despite a campaign to save the bear, it has been lying at the side of the road with its back to traffic ever since.
The town council now hopes to re-erect it as a landmark in the town.
Carved from a tree trunk, the bear had marked the entrance to the now-closed Cambrian Woollen Mill for more than 15 years.
But it was claimed it caused a crash when a driver thought it was real and swerved and so the Welsh Government set a deadline for its removal.
Councillors originally treated the removal order as a joke as the town also has a huge sculpture of a red kite in the centre.
Finally the Welsh Government reached an agreement with the owner to move the bear to where it could still be seen but not be a hazard.
Three months on and the statue remains lying near the road.
Councillors are expected to discuss a plan to move it to Dolwen Field on the edge of the town in time for a Picnic in the Park fundraising event planned there for the end of the month.
The land was donated to the council and it wants to build a running and cycling track there as well as other improvements.
"It would be nice to get the bear there too," said town councillor Peter James.