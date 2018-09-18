Image copyright Dyfed Powys Police Image caption Gareth Davies has professional links across the UK and France

A sports photographer who went missing for four months has been found safe and well.

Gareth Davies, 45, was last seen at Llanelli train station on 14 May after visiting family in the town.

At the time he had been due to return home to Versailles, France, where he works as a photographer, but did not arrive.

However, police have confirmed that Mr Davies was found in the UK on Friday.

Dyfed Powys police said: "We can confirm that Gareth Davies, reported missing earlier this month, has been found and he's okay."