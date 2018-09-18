A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a car in Gwynedd.

The man was hit by a blue Mini Cooper on the A487 at Garndolbenmaen at 21:40 BST on Monday.

He was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor but later transferred to the major trauma unit at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

The A487 was closed until 02:00 and North Wales Police has appealed for information.

Sgt Meurig Jones said: "We are keen to speak with any witnesses who may have seen a bus that had stopped opposite the Mahida Indian restaurant and who may then have seen a pedestrian crossing the road."