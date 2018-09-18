Image copyright AFP Image caption Cpl James Dunsby, L/Cpl Edward Maher and L/Cpl Craig Roberts died in July 2013

Two men overseeing an SAS selection march in which three reservists died have been acquitted of negligence.

L/Cpl Edward Maher, 31, L/Cpl Craig Roberts, 24, and Cpl James Dunsby, 31, died after the trek during which they carried up to 27kg (4st) on their backs on one of the hottest days of 2013.

A serving officer and former warrant officer, who faced court martial, denied negligence on the 16-mile march.

The judge said they had no case to answer at Bulford Military Court.

Identifiable only as 1A, a captain in command, and 1B, a warrant officer who has since left the Royal Marines, the men were overseeing the exercise in the Brecon Beacons.

L/Cpl Roberts and L/Cpl Maher were pronounced dead on the Welsh mountain range after suffering heatstroke on July 13, 2013.

Cpl Dunsby died at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital from multiple organ failure more than two weeks later.

The safety officers for the march were acquitted at the court martial by a five-person board on the direction of Jeff Blackett, Judge Advocate General.