Image caption Avril and Peter Griffiths face 10 and 14 charges respectively

A married couple accused of raping and sexually abusing children in the 1980s and 1990s "were the Fred and Rose West" of their estate, a jury has heard.

Avril Griffiths, 61, and Peter Griffiths, 65, from Barry, face charges of rape, indecent assault and taking indecent photographs of a child.

Mrs Griffiths denies 10 charges and her husband denies 14 charges.

One of the alleged victims told Cardiff Crown Court she was held down by Mrs Griffiths while Mr Griffiths raped her.

Prosecutor Caroline Rees QC has said the couple exploited three victims "in order to satisfy each of their sexual needs".

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Peter and Avril Griffiths are on trial at Cardiff Crown Court

The couple were well known in the area, the third complainant told the court, adding: "I think if you ask most families in Barry, they'd hate them".

She said she had felt "broken" ever since she had been raped by the defendants as a teenager.

The court heard the couple had bought the girl cigarettes and alcohol and Mrs Griffiths had dressed her in mini-skirts and heels to "maker her look like her".

"She was making me look liker her, a mini-me," the complainant said.

The court has previously heard claims that Mr Griffiths raped a teenage girl during a sex party on a boat that left from Barry Docks.

Mrs Griffiths denies five counts of rape, three counts of taking an indecent photograph of a child and two counts of indecent assault.

Mr Griffiths denies eight counts of rape, three counts of taking an indecent photograph of a child and three counts of indecent assault.

The trial continues.