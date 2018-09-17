Image copyright Family picture Image caption Bradley John has been described as "charismatic and wonderful"

An inquest into the death of a teenage boy at his school has been opened and adjourned.

It is understood that Bradley John, who was 14 and from Ammanford, apparently took his own life on Wednesday.

His father, Byron John, told BBC Wales his son was bullied during his time at St John Lloyd Catholic Comprehensive School in Llanelli.

The inquest was adjourned after the brief hearing at Milford Haven Town Hall.

His body was found by his sister at the school.

The coroner for Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire, Mark Layton, adjourned the inquest pending post-mortem test results.

A further hearing is expected to be held on 30 November.