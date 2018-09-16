Image copyright Family photo

A man who was run over and killed in Flintshire has been described as "caring and loving" by his family.

Paul Roberts, 54, was struck by a car on the A548 between Mostyn and Ffynnongroyw on Friday night.

Mr Roberts, from Llandudno Junction, Conwy county, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, his family said: "Paul was a caring and loving father, son, granddad, brother, uncle and husband who was taken from us unexpectedly."

Mr Roberts was hit shortly before 22:00 BST as he walked along the road.

His family added: "We will never forget, we will always love you and you are greatly missed."