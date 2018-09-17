Image copyright Getty Images Image caption PET scans are available to people in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area two days each week

A patients' watchdog body is calling for people in north Wales to have more access to a hi-tech medical scan.

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scans, which produce a 3D image of the inside of the body, are only available two days per week in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area.

North Wales Community Health Council (NWCHC) said people in other areas had better access to PET scans.

The health board said its service met the guidelines set for Wales.

Nicola Pinhorn, 70, from Llanbedrog, Gwynedd, wanted to check if a small cluster of abnormal cells found in a check-up were cancerous but said she was refused a PET scan, but has not been told why.

She had been treated for bowel cancer in 2015.

Image caption Nicola Pinhorn says she does not know why she was refused a PET scan

She said: "It's like living on a knife edge. I know that I've got a tumour of some description growing inside, but I don't know whether it's cancer.

"Once you've had cancer, there's always that fear that it will come back."

Another bowel cancer patient, 64-year-old Shaun Redmond from Holyhead, was also turned down for a scan because he did not fit the criteria.

When he had it done privately, it showed his cancer had spread.

Geoff Ryall Harvey, chief officer of the NWCHC, said the NHS needed to review the criteria used to assess patients and provide more access to PET scans.

"I believe that they [the health board] are negotiating for a third day of these sessions. But there is a problem with these hi-tech scans in north Wales and I'd like to see more generally - clearly two days a week is not enough."

A health board spokesman said: "PET scans are commissioned by Welsh Health Specialised Services Committee (WHSSC) on behalf of all health boards in Wales.

"Provision of service is determined by WHSSC based on existing clinical demand.

"PET scan provision in North Wales is provided by one of two PET scanners available to Welsh NHS patients."