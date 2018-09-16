Wales

Woman run over and killed in Churchstoke, Powys

  • 16 September 2018
The A489 road in Churchstoke, Powys Image copyright Geograph/ Phil Catterall
Image caption The woman was run over on the A489 in Churchstoke

A 79-year-old woman has been run over and killed in Powys.

It happened near a Co-operative shop on the A489 at Churchstoke at 11:30 BST on Saturday, police said. She died at the scene.

Officers with Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating the crash, involving a Ford Transit van, and have informed the woman's next of kin.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the Powys Roads Policing Unit.

