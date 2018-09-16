Woman run over and killed in Churchstoke, Powys
- 16 September 2018
A 79-year-old woman has been run over and killed in Powys.
It happened near a Co-operative shop on the A489 at Churchstoke at 11:30 BST on Saturday, police said. She died at the scene.
Officers with Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating the crash, involving a Ford Transit van, and have informed the woman's next of kin.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the Powys Roads Policing Unit.