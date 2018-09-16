Incidents in which two 11-year-old girls and a 16-year-old boy were offered lifts by strangers in Bridgend are being investigated by police.

The girls were approached by two men in a blue car near Heol-yr-Ysgol, Sarn, at about 17:30 BST on Saturday.

In a separate incident, a boy, 16, was offered a lift by a man, also driving a blue car, at 19:30 as the teenager walked along Bridge Street.

Police called the incidents suspicious, warning parents to be vigilant.