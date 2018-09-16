Image copyright Met Office Image caption The Met Office has issued a "yellow" alert for a swathe of Wales

A storm is set to hit Wales slightly earlier than first forecast but the strongest gusts are expected to be weaker, the Met Office has said.

Storm Helene is due to arrive on Monday with a yellow "be aware" warning in force from 18:00 BST and is expected to pass through by 08:00 on Tuesday.

The Met Office said "very strong winds" could pose a risk of "injuries and danger to life" due to flying debris.

Winds are likely to reach 55mph to 65mph with top speeds of 70mph.

The warning covers Anglesey, Bridgend, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire Powys, Swansea and Vale of Glamorgan