Image copyright Hywel Dda Health Board Image caption Artist's impression of the revamped facilities

A £25m scheme to improve maternity services in Carmarthenshire will begin next month, it has been confirmed.

The cash for obstetric and neonatal facilities at Glangwili hospital in Carmarthen was announced in April because of "urgent areas of concern".

A Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health report in 2015 said the unit was "not fit for purpose".

The revamped unit will include more birthing rooms, a high dependency theatre and a bereavement area.

Hywel Dda University Health Board said the work is due to be completed by 2020.