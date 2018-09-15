Image copyright PA

A pedestrian has died when he was hit by a car in Flintshire.

North Wales Police said the man was walking along the A548 between Mostyn and Ffynnongroyw when he was hit shortly before 22:00 BST on Friday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have launched an investigation and appealed for anyone who saw him or who witnessed the incident to call 101.

He was wearing a red top and dark blue tracksuit bottoms at the time of the crash.