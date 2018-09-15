Crews rescue one person from fire at flat in Newport
One person was rescued during a fire at a flat in Newport in the early hours of Saturday.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the property in the Bettws area of the city at about 03:50 BST.
It said three crews attended and the blaze was contained to a first-floor flat.
Details on the condition of the rescued person were not disclosed, but no-one else was involved.