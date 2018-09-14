Image copyright Wales Online Image caption Cardiff Crown Court heard Angharad Roberts qualified as a nurse before completing a medical degree and becoming a doctor.

A successful doctor turned to burglary after becoming addicted to drink and drugs, a court heard.

Cardiff Crown Court was told Angharad Roberts' life spiralled out of control after a relationship broke up.

The 37-year-old, of Riverside, Cardiff, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary - which saw her steal £312 worth of cider from a bar and break into a hotel.

Roberts was handed a 47-week prison sentence suspended for two years.

Judge Neil Bidder QC told Roberts: "In my judgement there is still an option that can get you away from drugs.

"You have not been struck off the register - it is not inconceivable that, if you turned your life around, maybe you can practise medicine again still.

"I am taking a risk with you."

Image caption Roberts worked at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny after qualifying as doctor

Roberts qualified as a nurse in 2002 and obtained a medical degree before becoming a doctor at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny.

However, she lost her job after struggling with alcoholism and started a "negative" relationship with current partner David Potham, 36.

The court heard the pair would "take whatever drugs they could get their hands on".

On 5 August, the pair stole cider worth £312 from Cardiff bar Kongs.

The couple also broke into a room at hotel CFeleven on 7 August and stole a guest's belongings.

Roberts and Potham were later caught after being tracked on CCTV.

The court heard Roberts "didn't know what she was doing at the time" of the offences because of her drug use.

'No more chances'

Potham, who pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and one count of fraud, was sentenced to 876 days in prison and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £114.

However, Judge Bidder decided against imposing an immediate custodial term on Roberts.

As well as the suspended sentence, she must also comply with an overnight curfew as well as complete a drug rehabilitation course and pay a £114 victim surcharge.

Judge Bidder told her: "I tell you now any breach of the suspended sentence and you will be reported to me.

"You will not get another chance."