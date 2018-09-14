Image caption Police say officers will never ask people for money

A man has been arrested as part of an inquiry into fraudsters who pose as police officers to con elderly people out of cash.

South Wales Police said a 30-year-old man from Cardiff had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud.

It relates to a series of alleged scams in Vale of Glamorgan when people lost "substantial amounts of money".

A force spokesman said a raid was carried out in Adamsdown and an unspecified amount of cash was seized.

Det Insp Terry Hopkins said: "Police officers will never call you asking for money. If you or your loved ones receive calls of this nature then please hang up and report it to us on 101 or 999 in an emergency."