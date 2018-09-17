Image copyright Geograph/David Dixon Image caption Updates to disruption will be given on the Travel Wales website

Motorists in north Wales face five weeks of disruption as the westbound section of the A55 is closed for bridge repairs from Monday.

A contraflow will see a single traffic lane in each direction near junction 23 at Llanddulas in Conwy county.

The Welsh Government said the "essential improvement" work had to be carried out.

Last month, Clwyd West AM Darren Millar said the work would put a foot on the windpipe of the region's economy.

Similar works on the eastbound carriageway are set to take place later next year.

The Welsh Government said there had been 501 consecutive days without any daytime lane closures on the A55 between junction 11 for Llandygai and the English border.

It said updates would be provided on the Traffic Wales website.