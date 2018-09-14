Image copyright Keith Morris Image caption The fire broke out in the early hours of 25 July

A man's remains have been found at a hotel gutted by a fire.

Nine adults and three children were rescued from Belgrave House Hotel in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion when the blaze broke out on 25 July.

However, a Lithuanian man believed to have been staying at the hotel remained missing.

The remains have not yet been formally identified but officers from Dyfed-Powys Police have informed the family of the missing man.

The coroner has also been told and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out in due course.

A crane was brought in to help fire investigators gain access to the building due to safety concerns.

Last month, 30-year-old Damion Harris, from Llanbadarn, Aberystwyth, was remanded in custody at Swansea Crown Court charged with arson with intent to endanger life.