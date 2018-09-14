Image copyright Facebook Image caption Rhian DeSouza has "not been in post for several months"

A primary school head teacher who made indecent photographs of a child has been given a two-year community order.

Rhian DeSouza, 43, who had admitted two charges, was ordered to do 25 days rehabilitation training and 200 hours unpaid work at Swansea Crown Court.

She must also sign the sex offenders register for five years and was issued with a sexual harm prevention order.

DeSouza has been suspended from her job at Ysgol Gymraeg Gellionnen in Clydach, near Swansea.

The school's governors have written to parents assuring them the case did not relate to any current or former pupils, or at any school De Souza had taught at.

Image caption DeSousa arriving at Swansea Crown Court

In a joint statement, the school and Swansea council said: "As soon as we were made aware of the investigation by police she was suspended and remains so.

"An acting head teacher is in place and support is being given to ensure there is no impact on the day to day running of the school."