Image copyright Adam Matthews Image caption Adam Matthews was charged more than £10 to have his lost wallet and money returned

A rail firm has been criticised after a passenger was charged 10% of the cash found in his lost wallet for its return.

Adam Matthews had to pay £8.60 commission - as well as a £2 administration fee - to have his wallet returned after he left it on a train.

Arriva Trains Wales said the charges covered the "considerable" resources to handle lost property.

The fee has been described as "outrageous" on social media.

The rail operator said its lost property charges were in line with other rail operators and items of value not collected in 12 weeks were donated to charity.

Mr Matthews, who left his wallet on a journey from Cardiff to Lydney in August, said: "I received a letter stating they had found my wallet and there would be a £2 release fee.

"It was only when I picked it up that they told me the money had been removed, put in their till and they would take 10%.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Arriva Trains Wales said its lost property charges were in line with other rail operators

"I understand there's a set release fee but it's odd why there's a different charge if you have more money.

"A wallet with £2 inside and a wallet with £100 go through the same process.

"I think people are shocked by their [train operators'] policy."

Arriva Trains Wales said: "Tens of thousands of items are lost on the railway network every year.

"To safely store, record and process all these items takes a considerable amount of resource and as such we, like other train operators in the UK, have a small handling and administration fee which is clearly outlined on our website and Passenger's Charter."

However, the company has faced criticism on social media with many rail users unaware of the charges.

Lost property charges

Provided by Arriva Trains Wales

In addition to any courier or postal service fee, a lost property release fee will also be payable, varied depending on an item.

10% of any cash recovered (Minimum of £2 up to a Maximum of £10)

Laptops £25

Camcorders £25

Mobile Phones £10

Small Bags £2

Rucksacks £3

Suitcases £3

Walking Sticks £2

Watches £3

Bracelets £3

Pushchairs £3

Bikes £3

Cycle Helmets £3

Skateboards £3

If a courier is requested to collect any item lost property charges will apply, as well as any courier fee (which has to be arranged independently).