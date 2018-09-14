Image copyright Family photo Image caption Lewis Popp "adored his family and adored his friends"

The dream of a music lover who died after being hit by a car will come true with a festival named in his honour.

Lewis Popp died after the incident on the Heads of the Valleys Road on Sunday, with his family describing him as an "extravagant larger-than-life personality".

Before he died, it had been his dream to put on an event called Poppfest in his hometown of Merthyr Tydfil.

About 20 acts will perform on 29 September in a 2,000-capacity tent.

''Once again, the call has gone out for help and the people of Merthyr have answered," said Brad Griffiths, frontman of local band Pretty Vicious.

"When Lewis was alive it was his dream to put on his own festival and call it Poppfest and so we discussed the concept with Redstone Events who run the Merthyr Rising Festival and between us we have pulled it together in just two days."

He said it would be "a fitting tribute to our friend's life".

Mr Popp was struck by a grey Ford Mondeo on the A465 at Cefn Coed in Merthyr Tydfil just after 06:00 BST on Sunday.

Image copyright Pretty Vicious Image caption Pretty Vicious are carving out a name for themselves on the international music scene

South Wales Police said it was still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In a statement, his family said he was "passionate about life and passionate about overcoming obstacles".

It added: "Lewis wrestled adversity for most of his life but he fought it with his extravagant larger-than-life personality.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Lewis was a talented musician

"His heart and soul offered to everyone, he adored his family and adored his friends."

Mr Popp was a talented musician and staunch advocate of the music scene in the town.

The event in his honour will run from midday to 22:00 BST in the grounds of Cyfarthfa Castle.

As well as Pretty Vicious, acts such as Florence Black, Tracy Island, Adrenaline Animals and Local Enemy will perform.

A spokesman from Redstone Events said: ''Normally we put a large festival together in around 10 months but not 10 days but we love a challenge."