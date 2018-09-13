Image copyright Family photo Image caption Bradley John has been described as "charismatic and wonderful"

The father of a 14-year-old boy who died after police were called to a school in Carmarthenshire has described his son as "charismatic and wonderful".

Bradley John, from Ammanford, died in hospital on Wednesday after staff at St John Lloyd School in Llanelli raised concerns for his wellbeing.

Dyfed-Powys Police is not treating his death as suspicious but is looking into the circumstances surrounding it.

Byron John said his son was "the centre of our world".

He added: "We as a family are devastated to lose Bradley. He was such a charismatic, wonderful and dearly loved individual.

"He was an accomplished horse rider and founding member of the Three Counties Bloodhounds, who hunt the scent of a human runner."