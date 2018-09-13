Image copyright @PembsRPU/Twitter Image caption The A4076 was closed in June 2016 after a lorry became wedged

Network Rail is to raise two bridges over roads in Pembrokeshire which are frequently hit by high lorries.

It is spending £4.25m on new bridges at Merlin's Bridge at Haverfordwest and at nearby Pembroke Road, both carrying the main line.

The work is aimed at improving "resilience and reliability".

Network Rail says it is working to minimise disruption during the work, scheduled for early in 2019.

Both bridge decks are 80 years old and are nearing the end of their lifespan.

As part of the work, each will be raised by about 30cm.

Anti-collision beams will also be fitted to improve safety.

It will mean weekend road closures for the core work.

Pembroke Road will be closed at the railway bridge from 20:00 GMT on Friday 18 January 2019 until 06:00 on Monday 21 January.

The A4076 at the Milford Road railway bridge will be closed from 19:00 on Friday 15 February until 6:00 on Monday 18 February.

Network Rail is organising drop-in events for local residents and business owners.

Rhys Howells, scheme project manager, said: "We understand closing these roads for any length of time is inconvenient and we would like to thank the community for their patience and support in advance."