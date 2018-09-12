Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Naomi Rees' parents made an appeal for her to come home on her 16th birthday

A 16-year-old girl who had been missing for four weeks has been found by police.

Naomi Rees disappeared from her home in Rhydyfelin, Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taff, on 15 August.

Officers found her in Solihull, West Midlands, on Tuesday night, following a nationwide hunt.

She has now returned home and a 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and remains in police custody.