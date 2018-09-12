Image copyright Barry and District News/Wales news service Image caption Kathleen Powell was sent a parking permit with her dead sister-in-law's picture printed on it

A woman said she was "disgusted" after receiving a new blue badge parking permit which bears the picture of her dead sister-in-law.

Kathleen Powell, from Barry, who shares the same name as her deceased relative, also expressed her shock when she first saw the photograph on the permit.

Mrs Powell, who is registered disabled, applied for her badge by sending her details to the local council.

A Vale of Glamorgan Council spokesman expressed "extreme regret".

Council officials blamed the mistake on an administrative mix-up - and say officers failed to check dates of birth correctly along with their different addresses.

Mrs Powell's sister-in-law died last year at the age of 83.

"I saw my sister-in-law in the photo, it was such a shock, God love her," said Mrs Powell, aged 88, who is registered disabled after a stroke.

"I'm really upset. We used to be so close and I would phone her all the time. All the family are disgusted.

"An apology is all I want - and my blue badge."

Image copyright Barry and District News/Wales news service Image caption Her sister-in-law, who has the same name, died last year aged 83

A spokesman for the Vale of Glamorgan Council said: "We have contacted Mrs Powell to apologise for what was a rare administrative error and would like to take this opportunity to again express our extreme regret at this situation.

"The mistake occurred because Mrs Powell and her sister-in-law shared the exact same name and as soon as we became aware of it, immediate steps were taken to address the problem.

The local authority has launched an investigation and said it will remind staff of "the importance of checking dates of birth" with applications.

It said Mrs Powell should receive a new badge within two weeks.