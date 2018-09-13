Image caption Parc Prison in Bridgend has more than 1,700 inmates including young offenders

Violence at a Welsh prison has remained high with disproportionate levels among young offenders, a report has found.

The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) also found substance misuse remained high at Bridgend's Parc Prison and young offenders' institute.

Self harm figures were also still "very significant" and there was concern about psychiatric care for over-65s.

However, the category B prison was praised in the IMB's annual report on how it prepares prisoners for release.

Privately-managed Parc, which houses more than 1,700 prisoners, including 60 aged 15 to 18, is recruiting behaviour analysts to deal with some of the violence and self-harm problems.

"The board is concerned that the level of violent incidents and substance misuse in the prison remains high," the IMB report said.

"In common with other prisons, the amount of drugs and particularly of spice compounds getting into the prison seem to present a continual and intractable challenge.

"Levels of violence remain significant, with a disproportionate percentage still taking place in the young persons unit.

'Considerable volatility'

"One factor which exacerbates this is the ever changing population of challenging young people, many from further afield than the local catchment area."

The report said the prison's violence reduction team monitors and analyses all fights, assaults, threats, bullying and weapons.

It recognised the youngsters can have the highest level of offending and come from a wide area of the country.

"This leads to considerable volatility in their behaviour and the number of incidents," the report added, noting steps taken to reduce the issues.

But the prison was regarded as "very well managed" and that the safety of prisoners was "of paramount importance".

Janet Wallsgrove, the prison's director, said the report "identifies the significant challenges" faced in tackling drugs and violence.

On the drugs issue, she added: "Our close work with South Wales Police has so far resulted 45 charges in the past year, of which 17 resulted in convictions for offence within the prison."