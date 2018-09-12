Image copyright Google Image caption St John Lloyd is a Catholic school for children aged between 11 and 16

A schoolboy has died after police were called to a secondary school in Carmarthenshire.

St John Lloyd School in Llanelli raised concerns for the wellbeing of the pupil at 12:00 BST but he later died in hospital.

The family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police said the child's death was not suspicious and told parents there was no need to be concerned for the welfare of their children.

St John Lloyd, a Catholic school for children aged between 11 and 16, says it is working with the local authority, the diocese and Dyfed-Powys Police in order to ensure pupils and staff are supported.

In a joint statement with the police, the school said: "Our thoughts are with the family and the school at this sad time."