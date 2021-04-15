Prince Philip: Cardiff and County Club remembers its 'witty' patron
A private members' club has said it will raise many glasses to its "witty" and friendly patron of more than 67 years - the Duke of Edinburgh.
The duke became patron of Cardiff and County Club aged 32, following in the footsteps of his father-in-law George VI, and Edward VIII before him.
He last visited in March 2016 for a lunch to mark its 150th anniversary.
Members were "naturally very sad" but had warm memories of the duke, the club's honorary secretary said.
Remembering his anniversary visit, Ceri Preece said: "We had a marvellous day.
"[He was] very impressive, he looked as fit as a fiddle, he was well briefed, he knew quite a lot about the club, he was very friendly."
He said the duke had insisted on meeting all members and staff present, and kept them amused with his remarks.
"I was able to introduce him to our banker, our main wine supplier and a few other members and he had a very apposite, witty comment for each of them which made us all laugh," said Mr Preece.
"With the banker I said 'this is a very important person, this is the club's banker here' and he said 'oh, bankers, not been a good decade, has it?'
"I also introduced him to our printer and his comment there was 'the trouble is nowadays you're printing everything too small, the typeface is too small for people like me'. He had something for everybody along those lines."
The club, founded in 1866, is one of a handful of private members' clubs of which the duke was patron.
On its website it describes itself as having a "unique and exclusive environment" and new members can only join after being recommended by existing members.
The formerly men-only club only opened its doors to women members in 2014.
Mr Preece, who has been honorary secretary for 12 years, said ahead of the visit the palace requested Glamorganshire pale ale for the duke and approved a menu of ham hock and duck egg to start, traditional Welsh lamb for main and a selection of rhubarb desserts.
"I believe he may have had a slightly larger piece of lamb than most of the others on the top table, but he cleared it all and clearly enjoyed it very much," said Mr Preece.
"For a man in his 96th year it was quite amazing.
"He would have left the lawn behind Buckingham Palace at about 10 o'clock in the morning... he flew back after the lunch shortly after three o'clock, back to Buckingham Palace, and I saw him on the main BBC News that night because he was at the Guildhall with Her Majesty attending a rather important dinner... he was as fit as a fiddle."
Writing after his visit, the duke said he had been "impressed by the evident sense of cheerful friendship between the members" and had "very much enjoyed" the event.
"I think he felt the warmth of the members to one another," said Mr Preece.
"It's very sad for the club. He will be well remembered and there will be many glasses raised to toast him and his longevity and everything he achieved during his life."