Briton Ferry fire: Crews tackle tyre blaze in building
- 12 September 2018
A large tyre fire has broken out at an industrial building in Neath Port Talbot.
Three crews from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service have been sent to Briton Ferry after getting calls about a building fire.
Black smoke can be seen for several miles and people have been warned to keep their doors and windows closed.
The fire started just before 11:00 BST at a building near the old Wern Works, close to junction 42 of the M4.